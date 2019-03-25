News
Oklahoma Lawmakers Consider New Liquor Laws
TULSA, Oklahoma - State lawmakers are considering more than 40 new laws that would make it easier for businesses and customers to navigate Oklahoma's new liquor laws.
Two proposed bills would allow businesses like golf courses and marinas to sell alcohol in their restaurant or bar as well as outside. Another bill would allow customers to leave certain sporting events or music festivals with an open container.
Another measure deals with allowing minors to accompany a parent or guardian into a liquor store.