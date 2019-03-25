News
Half Pound Of Meth And 4 Guns Found In Haskell County Drug Bust
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - Haskell County Deputies found several illegal items during a drug bust in Lewisville.
Deputies with a search warrant say they found about half a pound of meth, marijuana and four guns at Prentice Keith's home. Keith is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms
Keith is in the Haskell County jail on nine complaints, including drug trafficking and Possession of Firearm after former Felony Conviction.