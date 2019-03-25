News
Broken Arrow To Open 'Reflection Park' In Memory Of Bever Family
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A new memorial will honor the victims of the Bever family murders and the first responders who worked the crime scene.
The City of Broken Arrow will cut the ribbon at Reflection Park this Wednesday afternoon at two. Donors raised $50,000 plus supplies, to build a garden and gazebo where the Bever house once stood.
Robert and Michael Bever are both serving life sentences for killing their parents and three siblings.