Levee Commissioner Todd Kirkpatrick said Tulsa is more than halfway through a feasibility study to determine the best plan for rebuilding the levee. After that, he expects design work would take at least a year, and construction several years after that. Kirkpatrick said Tulsa County has $16 million dollars ready to put into the project, on the way to approximately $35 million needed for a local match with federal dollars. The federal contribution is usually 65% on levee projects, he said.