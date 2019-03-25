Concerns Are Growing Over Tulsa Levees
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa’s levees are in urgent need of repair, but the fix is at least 5 years and an estimated $100 million dollars away.
Tulsa’s levees in District 12 are designed to handle far more than a 100-year flood, but it’s been so long since they’ve been tested by catastrophic flooding, no one is sure how well they would hold up in a large - or especially an extended - flood.
Tulsa’s levees were built 70 years ago and have the distinction of a design that’s considered outdated and control equipment that’s obsolete.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said despite the estimated cost, “It’s best we invest the money up front instead of paying 10, 20, or 30 times more for all the after effects if it’s not fixed”
What’s at stake are major industries that could be swamped by floodwater, neighborhoods where lives would be in danger, and two refineries that could spill petroleum into the Arkansas River.
Levee District 12 consists of three levees; two run on the north side of the Arkansas River between Sand Springs and Tulsa. The other one blocks water from the refinery on the South and West Bank of the river.
Keith says flooding there would catastrophic. “Think about what would happen for anybody along the River, with the oil, the chemicals, all that in the river; the environmental impact would be devastating.”
Levee Commissioner Todd Kirkpatrick said Tulsa is more than halfway through a feasibility study to determine the best plan for rebuilding the levee. After that, he expects design work would take at least a year, and construction several years after that. Kirkpatrick said Tulsa County has $16 million dollars ready to put into the project, on the way to approximately $35 million needed for a local match with federal dollars. The federal contribution is usually 65% on levee projects, he said.
Keith said the preferred replacement would be a lower maintenance, stronger levee that would strong enough to encourage development behind it without concern about flooding. It would also allow people to use the levee as part of a bike trail, while the current levee is blocked off to all traffic.