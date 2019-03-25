TPD Investigating Spike In Violence Over 72 Hours
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they’ve seen a spike in violence leading into the weekend. Five homicides in about 72 hours.
Police said this spike in such a short amount of time is unusual and religious leaders said they are sick of the violence and are continuing to push for an end to the killings.
Starting last Thursday and for about the next three days, Police responded to five different homicides.
"We hit every lead that we can find and you know,” said Sgt. Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
The first happened late Thursday near 46th street north and Peoria. They arrested Jessica McBride. Just a few hours later -- another person was killed at the Edenwood Apartments near Virgin and Hartford. Police are looking for two men. Amahd Lee Frazier and Marvin Tyrone Penn Jr.
Later that day -- a man shot a coworker at a Salvage and Recycling company, near Archer and Yale. Police have released the shooter as they investigate.
Saturday morning, Officers arrested Anthony Ahaisse for killing Gregory Collins at an RV Park near I-44 and Elwood. And Saturday morning, the fifth homicide after Police found a body in a vehicle outside of a Walmart Neighborhood Market near 31st and Garnett.
"You have to help families carry the load of their grief and their misery at the same time while you're trying to figure this out," said Sgt. Watkins.
And while Police are working on their investigations, religious leaders are reaching out.
"You've got to get in the trenches you know people are hurting people are going thru so much," said Pastor Jay Oates of Latterhouse Family Ministry.
In an all-out effort to stop the violence.
"It's very very frustrating ... just seeing innocent family and family members being hurt by senseless shootings and violence in the community," said Pastor Layla Caldwell from Agape Outreach Ministries
The end goal is to bring communities together.
"There are other ways to deal with situations outside of crime because crime and violence doesn't solve anything," said Pastor Caldwell.