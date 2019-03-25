Police Kicked Down Door Of Chickasha Home To Stop Alleged Rape
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - Chickasha police say they had to kick down the back door of a house to arrest a man that was committing rape.
Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at a home in the 700 block of North 11th Street. Police say the victim called 911. Police traced the call to that home.
Police say 46-year-old Anthony Torralba and the victim had been involved in a relationship.
“The victim alleges that Mr. Torralba had physically assaulted her and at some time during the incident, held a knife to her throat,” said Chickasha Police Lt. Scott Weaver.
Torralba was arrested on a complaint of first-degree rape and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Grady County jail. His bond is $250,000.