Perks of signing up for an AppleCard include "Daily Cash" — real money that customers earn every time they use the credit card. Apple credit card holders earn two percent of the purchase amount when they use the apple card, and three percent when they make a purchase directly form Apple.

Yet while the payment card drew applause during Apple's presentation, some experts were underwhelmed.

"This card will get a lot of headlines, but its bark is greater than its bite. People will sign up for it, but that will be mostly because they love Apple, not because this card is better than anything that already exists," said CreditCards.com analyst Ted Rossman.

Apple's cash back offer isn't unique either, he said.

"For example: Citi Double Cash is a very simple, easy-to-use 2 percent cash back card. And that's on everything (not just Apple Pay purchases)," he said.

Emphasis on privacy

Also announced at Monday's event: AppleArcade, a subscription video-game service, and Apple News Plus, which provides access to hundreds of magazines and news site subscriptions. The news service will cost $9.99 per month and will offer access to The Wall Street Journal, LA Times and more than 300 magazine titles.

"There has literally never been an offer like this before," said Roger Rosner, Apple's vice president of applications.

He estimated that if a news junkie were to subscribe to each title individually, they would pay $8,000 a year.

Apple highlighted its privacy measures associated with the new offerings — an apparent jab at Facebook, according to one analyst.

"We believe importantly Apple tried to highlight this news service would have no 'tracking capability' of what consumers were reading, a clear shot across the bow at Zuckerberg and Facebook as Cupertino tries to further distance itself from social media stalwarts such as Facebook and Google," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note to clients.

Wall Street's reaction: Meh

Despite Apple's splashy launch, some Wall Street analysts questioned whether the company's deeper push into services can make up for slowing iPhone sales.

"While details of News+ pricing vary slightly from our initial assumptions -- and pricing for updated TV+ services was not provided -- we maintain our view that Apple suffers from the law of large numbers, with limited opportunities to offset the longer-term moderation/decline in iPhone sales," analysts with Raymond James said in a note.

Apple's stock price finished the trading day down 1.2% to about $188.75 a share.