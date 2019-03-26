Tulsa County deputies are searching for a Person of Interest in connection to a Turley murder. 

Deputies say they want to speak with Phillip Lamont Morgan. 

They think he may have information on Bryant Hampton's death from Saturday.

They say Morgan could be driving a dark-colored early 2000s GMC SUV with a silver or gold rocker panel. 

On Monday, deputies arrested Monta Guyton on a murder complaint. 

 