BOK Increases Security for Travis Scott's Rescheduled Concert
TULSA, Oklahoma - The rapper Travis Scott is scheduled to perform at the BOK center after he postponed his show--at the last minute--last month.
Officials at the BOK Center say they worked with TPD to come up with a plan for tonight's concert.
They will have a small increase in security outside the arena, but management says it won't be noticeable for anyone coming to see Travis Scott.
Scott postponed he February concert at the BOK moments before it was scheduled to start, and some fans got a little carried away and ended up smashing in the doors of the arena.
While most people still plan on going to the rescheduled concert, some fans say they were selling their tickets because they were worried Scott wouldn't show up.
The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.