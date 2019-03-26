News
1 Arrested On Complaints Of Mailing White Powder, Death Threats
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the Tulsa County Jail after investigators say he mailed white powder and death threats across the country.
The FBI says Darnell Owens mailed at least 45 letters to police, a Dallas church, a Sacramento LGBTQ center, and a Sacramento T.V. station.
The affidavit also says Owens wanted to kill government officials, white people, and wanted to start a race war.
Investigators say it was all part of an argument with his father.
The white powder wasn't dangerous.
Owens will be extradited to California to face charges.