Get Coffee With A Corgi At A Bangkok Cafe
Corgi in the Garden cafe houses 12 corgis whose popularity during the past few years is soaring among Thais thanks to their short and squat height, and goofy characteristics.
Tanchanok Kanawaong, the cafe owner, said the breed is lovable and 'funny'. And while she hadn't planned on running a corgi cafe, a surprise litter of pups meant Tanchanok can now share the joy of the dogs with her customers.
The corgis here, with equally charming names such as Porkchop, Pumpkin, Salmon, Bean, and Babycorn, enjoy plenty of run time in the garden of the cafe at least three times a day and an endless flow of treats throughout the day - some from their owner, but the majority from the cafe's customers for performing simple tricks like a handshake.
But, the owner says, they are careful from letting them gain too much weight.
The corgis work six days a week at the cafe, which organizes one-hour sessions for customers to meet with them, costing around $11 per person. The owner said this routine allows the doggies to have some nap time in between and would not exhaust them.
Corgis are adored by many Thais, like 36-year old Chutima Jaroonjintayanon, who said she's here to "learn more about their characteristics" as she was considering getting one of her own.
There are two breeds of corgis, the Pembroke and Cardigan. They are a relatively small type of herding dog that originated in Wales. The Pembroke corgi, which is the breed in the cafe, is the most popular and well-known to be adored by Queen Elizabeth II of England.