Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers Building Demolished
TULSA, Oklahoma - The building that was the home of the famous Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers is expected to be torn down.
The old Arnold's building will start coming down around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
They're clearing this spot and a Taco Bell will be built in its place.
The tire shop next door was demolished yesterday as well.
Related Story: Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers To Open Temporary Location
Arnold's owners Frank and Vicky Arnold say they plan to reopen inside a new, larger building across the street.
Before that is built, they'll open a temporary location at the Crystal City shopping center. Still, they say it's hard to see this old building go.
"The bitter part is the memories. 33 years ago, we birthed that. That's like a child to us. We built it up, and lots of memories with customers," says Frank Arnold.