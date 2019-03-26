Oklahoma Attorney General To Announce Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
Oklahoma's attorney general has called a press conference to announce a settlement in the state's lawsuit against the nation's leading manufacturers of opioid pain medications.
Attorney General Mike Hunter's office said in a statement that a Tuesday afternoon news conference will include the "announcement of a settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma."
A spokesman for the attorney general confirmed that a settlement would be announced, but he declined further comment.
Related Story: AG: Documents In OK Opioid Case Show Covert PR Campaign
Oklahoma sued 13 opioid manufacturers in 2017, alleging they fraudulently engaged in marketing campaigns that led to thousands of overdose addictions and deaths.
Purdue Pharma has said it made billions of dollars selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin but it's now considering bankruptcy among its legal options, potentially upending hundreds of lawsuits, including Oklahoma's.
An attorney for Purdue did not return a call seeking comment.