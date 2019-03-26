MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - The Muskogee Fire Department says they are still investigating the fire that killed two people over the weekend. A home caught fire early Sunday morning, killing a 32-year-old man and his 15-year-old brother.

Muskogee Public Schools said one of their 9th grade students was one of the victims. The district posted on Facebook that 15-year-old Edgar Cruz died in the fire.

Muskogee Schools says they will have counselors available to all students and staff throughout the week.

Firefighters say some heaters may be to blame for the fire. The home didn't have working smoke detectors.

"We want to be sure in a fatality fire that we cover all of our bases and we don't assume anything," said Muskogee Fire Marshal Derrell Jones.

Firefighters say two people escaped that fire.