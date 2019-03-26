COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A QuikTrip at Highway 75 and Highway 20 in Collinsville was evacuated late Tuesday morning. Mike Thornbrugh of QuikTrip said there was a suitcase left outside the store, and they took safety precautions because of it.

Thornbrugh later said the suitcase was full of clothes.  The store reopened after a short time.

Collinsville Police investigated, and Tulsa County Deputies were sent to assist, according to a TCSO spokesperson.