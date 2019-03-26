News
Collinsville QuikTrip Briefly Evacuated Due To Suspicious Item
Tuesday, March 26th 2019, 12:12 PM CDT
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A QuikTrip at Highway 75 and Highway 20 in Collinsville was evacuated late Tuesday morning. Mike Thornbrugh of QuikTrip said there was a suitcase left outside the store, and they took safety precautions because of it.
Thornbrugh later said the suitcase was full of clothes. The store reopened after a short time.
Collinsville Police investigated, and Tulsa County Deputies were sent to assist, according to a TCSO spokesperson.