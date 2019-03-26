News
Fistfight Turns To Gunfire At Claremore Convenience Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - A fistfight turned into gunfire in a Claremore convenience store parking lot.
Claremore police arrested Scott Hopkins after Hopkins' son and another man got into a fight over a piece of equipment. They say when the victim saw Hopkins pull a gun, he took off running toward his truck where his girlfriend was waiting.
They say Hopkins fired shots and hit the truck's hood and radiator. Police say Hopkins admitted to the shooting.