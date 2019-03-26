News
Teachers And Parents Gather In Tulsa To Discuss Future Of Oklahoma Education
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association gathered at Eastside Christian Church, near 15th and Harvard Tuesday night for a community meeting.
Teachers and parents from across Northeast Oklahoma and at every level were at the meeting to discuss what the community wants and what schools and students deserve.
Teachers said they're energized for change, but major change hasn't been accomplished yet.
"We still have so much work to do. There's more funding to be found I think there are more changes to be made. And I think the walkout was just a great start," said teacher Joanna Dossett.
TCTA says they were impressed with the turnout.