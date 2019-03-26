OU Responds After New Report Details Sexual Misconduct Involving David Boren
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma is responding to a published report in which an OU graduate claims former President David Boren touched him in a sexual manner a number of times.
The article, published by NonDoc states during multiple interviews for the story, Eddy described scenarios involving unwanted touching that allegedly happened from late 2010 through 2012.
Eddy told NonDoc, just weeks ago, one of Boren’s attorneys reached out to him asking for a letter. The former classroom aide said the attorney was hoping it would clear up the allegations.
The OU grad told the online news source that he wrote the letter but what was written was not really the truth, and that he wrote it in a state of emotional crisis.
The article also said Eddy talked to the Norman Police Dept. and even called Boren.
Eddy told NonDoc during that conversation he asked for “compensation for my pain and suffering...”
Boren has continued to deny any allegations.
OU sent the following statement:
“In November 2018, OU received a report of alleged sexual misconduct. The report triggered an immediate external investigation by the university. The goal of this investigation since the beginning has been to proceed with the highest degrees of professionalism, confidentiality and sincere concern for all parties involved particularly potential victims. This is our duty. While individuals may share their own personal accounting, it is critical that the university proceed deliberately, objectively and with respect for all the individuals involved. The investigation is not complete and comment on specifics at this time would be inappropriate.”
News 9 reached out to David Boren’s attorney who said, “"I am aware of Jess Eddy being interviewed by Jones-Day. In the interview, Mr. Eddy strongly denies any inappropriate behavior by President Boren. The inquiry by Jones-Day was based on nothing but rumors..."
News 9 will continue to follow this developing story.