1 Arrested After Tulsa Traffic Stop, Meth Found
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrest a woman after they stopped her for driving a moped scooter without a tag.
Police say they spotted the woman riding a moped without tags near I-244 AND Sheridan.
When they stopped Tracie Bennett, a warrants check revealed a felony warrant in Tulsa County; so, they took her to the jail.
While they were on their way, Bennett told officers that she was hiding meth in her pants.
Officers recovered 34 grams of meth.
Bennett is now booked in the Tulsa County jail for trafficking methamphetamine, failure to obtain a tax stamp, and a felony warrant.