Ribbon Cutting For Park Dedicated To Bever Family Murder Victims To Take Place
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow is holding a ribbon cutting for a park dedicated to the victims of the Bever family murders that happened nearly four years ago.
Reflection Park was built where the Bever family home once stood here on Magnolia Court.
It was where Robert and Michael Bever killed both of their parents and three of their siblings in the summer of 2015.
The city bought the property in 2017 with plans of building a reflection park to honor both the victims and first responders who were there that day.
The home was demolished nearly two years ago and, at the time, I spoke with several people in the neighborhood who said the house was a haunting eyesore and they were glad to see it go.
The park includes a garden and gazebo, along with a walking path to the nearby Indian Springs mini park.
The ribbon cutting is at 2 p.m. Wednesday.