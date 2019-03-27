House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that the Trump administration's shift in position on Obamacare was "an opportunity for Democrats to speak to the American people with clarity."

"They say one thing and they do another, they say they're gonna protect preexisting conditions as a benefit, and then they go to court to strip it," Pelosi said. "And strip the whole bill, that means that tens of millions of people, 20 million people will lose their health care."

Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the Democrats running for president in 2020, addressed the issue on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday. She said "one of the the the main things that keeps people up at night that they worry about is whether they're going to have access to affordable health care."

"People want to know that preexisting conditions will not be a barrier to them receiving the health care that they need, and I think this is a critical matter. And we shouldn't be playing games with it," Harris said.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is also running for president, wrote on Twitter: "If you benefit from the #ACA, it is now the official position of the White House to take away your health coverage, with no sign of a plan to help you if they win and you lose.

"If the whole ACA really is unconstitutional then let's just get everyone health care like other developed countries do. Come to think of it, let's do that regardless," Buttigieg said.