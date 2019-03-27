Broken Arrow Residents Graduate Citizen Police Academy
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department's Citizen Police Academy graduated their 2019 class Tuesday, March 26. The academy has been around for years, teaching Broken Arrow citizens how things work in the department.
Over 10 weeks, the department exposes students to a different area of the police department each week.
"That can be criminal investigations division, our crime scenes investigation, crisis negotiators, special operations, our special operations team - they get to learn about firearms and get to shoot firearms," said Broken Arrow Public Affairs Officer Mike Peale.
Officer Peale says not only do citizens get to learn the ins and outs of being a police officer, but the department also gets to answer and respond to their questions and concerns.