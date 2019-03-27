News
Squirrel Takes A Liking To Tulsa Pipe Shop Owner
TULSA, Oklahoma - Marc Clymer the owner of Ted’s Pipe Shop has a developing relationship with a squirrel.
The squirrel comes by every day and very often scratches on the door. Marc will grab a handful of peanuts or sunflower seeds and head outside. The squirrel, he says, will climb up on his hand and eat whatever is in his hand.
“I don’t know who has trained who at this point,” Clymer said.
This little relationship has been going on for about three weeks. Many of his regular customers are in on it too. He says they will come in and say hey Marc your squirrel is outside.