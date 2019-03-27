News
Tulsa International Airport Celebrates 'Welcome Waggin' Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - Employees at Tulsa International Airport are celebrating their therapy dog program Welcome Waggin'.
The program launched last month through the non-profit group, Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Tulsa International has eight dogs and handlers. These dogs roam around the airport, to put a smile on the faces of travelers.
"You know they just immediately light up and 'oh can I please pet your dog' you know," said handler Kim Beasley.
More than other 60 airports across the country have therapy dog programs. Right now, the therapy dogs are only at the airport a few days a week. Eventually, TIA hopes to have them every day.