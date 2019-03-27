BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A new city park is open in Broken Arrow at the spot where five members of the Bever family were murdered in 2015. The house burned down after sitting vacant for almost two years.



City leaders said they know it's not possible to erase the tragedy that happened, but they hope the park can honor the victims who lost their lives, and the first responders who worked the crime scene for hours that night.



Captain Stephen Garrett with Broken Arrow Police worked the scene that night; he said he hopes Reflection Park can also bring some kind of peace to the two girls who survived the attack.



"We think it's a step in the right direction to continue the healing process, not only for the community and the first responders but most importantly, the victims," he said.



Robert and Michael Bever are currently spending life in prison for stabbing to death their parents and three of their younger siblings and trying to kill another sister.