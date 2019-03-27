Pawhuska To Hold Public Hearing On Business Growth
Cheryl Potts’ bed and bath business is busier than ever before.
“I think I’ve had people from 39 states now,” she said.
The Pawhuska woman owns the Million Dollar Inn, a bed and bath, overlooking the heart of town. But despite the booming business, Potts says she’s a little confused about recent rumblings from city hall.
“I’ve never done this before,” said Potts.
For the first time, the city will be holding a public hearing to discuss zoning involving bed and baths and bed and breakfasts. A proposed waiver would allow commercial business in residential zones. Changes, Potts worries could lead to regulations which could affect her.
“A lot of people have put a lot of money into these businesses, I’ve put in a ton,” said Potts.
But the city says, they just want to hear from the public and there are no plans to vote on anything. Right now, they don’t have many guidelines related to these new lodging businesses and want to establish standards, while still encouraging new businesses and business owners to come in.
Owners like Cody Garnett, who also rents out a house on Air BnB.
“We’ve got so many people coming into Pawhuska, we gotta have places for these masses to stay,” he said.
Garnett says they want people who visit to also stay in town. Something the city wants as well, as the town continues to thrive with new visitors.
“Maybe it is growing pains. Maybe every town would go through this, I don’t know,” said Potts.
That public hearing will take place on April 10th at 10 a.m.