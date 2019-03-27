News
Veteran TPD Officer Retires After 37 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa police veteran retired today, but he isn't done protecting Oklahomans.
Sergeant Robert Rohloff has SPENT the past 37 years on patrol with the Tulsa police department. On Wednesday, his fellow officers celebrated Rohloff's retirement at the Mingo Valley Division.
"The citizens have been such good people to work for. The ones that thank us, coming out of QuikTrips and restaurants. I can't thank them enough," said Rohloff.
Now that he's hanging up his badge, you'll be seeing Rohloff right here on news on 6. He's joining our team of news on 6 storm trackers to help keep you informed during severe weather.