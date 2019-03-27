Canada Goose, Hatchlings Make The Moore Police Department Home
MOORE, Oklahoma - A local police department serves many purposes, it’s headquarters for investigations and serves as a safe place for online sales. A couple of Canada Geese have decided to make the police department home, right in front of its sign.
“This isn't the first time, they did it last year too,” said Susan Ruth, a department employee. “I don't know if it was the same ones.”
The nest has sat in front of the sign for several weeks, only recently did three birds hatch.
Traffic has even been disrupted because of it.
“We had people stop in yesterday to try and even help them across the street,” said Ruth. “Finally, one of our motor units come up and was blocking traffic there the last time that they crossed the street.”
News 9 Crime Tracker Jennifer Pierce has been monitoring the situation. She even made an attempt at an exclusive interview.
“She was over protective of her little nest,” said Pierce. “She hissed at me!”
Concerns are growing now.
“They (geese) were over here earlier today but the babies weren't with them,” said Ruth. “That’s when we noticed the babies weren’t with them.”
Lunch time at the Moore Police Department has now turned wild goose chase, literally, to find them.
“It'd make my day, but I’m not giving up hope,” said Ruth.