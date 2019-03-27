Tulsa's East Side Christian Church To Move Locations After 85 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - After nearly 90 years the East Side Christian Church at 15th and Harvard is closing its doors. The church first opened back in December of 1933.
The church can fit about 500 people for services. The problem only about 60 people show up every Sunday. Combine that with financial issues and the congregation decided it was time to move.
In about three weeks, this 85-year-old church will close its doors.
"To keep paying these high prices for keeping this building open just isn't showing the love and the community that we feel like we should," said Rev. Evan Taylor of East Side Christian Church.
The high cost of keeping the building open and a smaller congregation are just some of the factors the church is closing.
"Its been a really wonderful part, kind of cornerstone of this community," said Rev. Evan Taylor.
The Church is moving in and partnering with Forest Park Christian Church at 91ST and Mingo. The Church will be selling everything, from the property where the parking lot is to two different buildings.
"100% congregational vote to sell our building and move which in a church 100% on anything is big," said Rev. Evan Taylor.
Life Senior Services rents out one of the building. They provide everything from fitness classes to luncheons and games for older adults. They told News On Six by phone that they are looking for a new place.
Rev. Evan Taylor said while the decision to move was difficult, he says people understand the reasoning behind it.
"It's sad to leave this part of town it really is but we are looking forward to a new beginning a new community and to show the love of Jesus that we've been shown," said Rev. Taylor.
The Church said they will continue with their popular outreach project Cuppa-Thanks where they feed about 800 people who have to work on Thanksgiving while looking for other ways to help the community.
The last service at this church will be on April 14. The property is already up for sale.