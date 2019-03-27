2 Sisters Killed In Crash Involving Boulder Near Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - A freak vehicle accident involving a 40 to 50-pound boulder killed two sisters in Pauls Valley.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Dodge SUV carrying 83-year-old Flora Perkins and her 89-year-old sister Wanda Oliver was heading south on State Highway 77 shortly before 5:30 p.m Tuesday, March 27. According to OHP, a large truck traveling northbound on 77 was hauling rock. OHP says a large boulder from that load flew off the back of the truck and through the windshield of that SUV.
Perkins and Oliver were killed instantly.
The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Norma Caldwell, incredibly was not injured.
Motorcycle enthusiast Joe Sentell passed by the accident scene.
“For something like this to happen, it’s just when the good Lord wants to get you, it is just your time. And my heart goes out to those people and their families,” said Sentell.
The OHP says it found the driver and the truck that was hauling the rock Wednesday morning. The OHP says it’s convinced the driver didn’t know what had happened, and doesn’t anticipate filing charges.