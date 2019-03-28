In her statement Wednesday, DeVos slammed "unacceptable, shameful and counterproductive" criticism from the media and some lawmakers, saying the administration was committed to supporting young people with disabilities.

"The Special Olympics is not a federal program," she said. "It's a private organization. Because of its important work, it is able to raise more than $100 million every year. There are dozens of worthy nonprofits that support students and adults with disabilities that don't get a dime of federal grant money."

Founded in 1968, the Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. According to the organization's website, it works with more than 5 million athletes across 170 countries.

