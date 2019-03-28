News
BAPD Needs Your Help Naming Their New Dispatch Dog
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are asking for your help with their new 911 dispatch dog.
The department says the male Blue Heeler needs a name. Officers say they're unsure about his age, but he's in good health.
They also say the one-time stray is quickly adjusting to "the spoiled life!"
They say he loves going on car rides and taking walks.
The dog is also quiet and has good manners and likes to lay under the dispatch consoles to watch everything going on.
Police think he'll make a great addition to any family once he's ready for adoption.