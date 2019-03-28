District Attorney Seeks Death Penalty in Tulsa Murder Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - The District Attorney for Tulsa County is pursuing the death penalty for Ondriel Smith.
Smith is accused of killing two brothers from Muskogee in a Tulsa parking lot in September 2018.
A court document lists the reasons that District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler believes the death penalty should be considered for Ondriel Smith.
It says Smith created a great risk of death to more than one person, and lists brothers Keith and Glynn Williams who were killed in a Tulsa shopping center parking lot in September of 2018.
According to the document, Smith shot the second brother to avoid an arrest for the first shooting.
Smith has nine felony convictions, which the document says shows "total disregard" for state law.
Kunzweiler says Smith shot five people in a 33 day period; killing the Williams brothers.
The document adds Smith shot a 6th person about four months before the murders.
Overall, the document works to show that the D.A. is seeking the death penalty for Ondriel Smith because he believes Smith would continue to pose a threat to society.