Bartlesville Police Investigate Shooting, 1 Person Injured
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville police are investigating a shooting that happened near Madison Boulevard and Adams Boulevard, which is near Madison Middle School.
One person was shot multiple times in what police are calling a gun battle.
Police say at least three guns were involved in the shooting, including an AR-15.
Police are now looking for a gray Dodge Challenger with Texas plates that left the scene.
The shooting victim is now in the hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown.
