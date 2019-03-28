BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville police are investigating a shooting that happened near Madison Boulevard and Adams Boulevard, which is near Madison Middle School.

One person was shot multiple times in what police are calling a gun battle. 

Police say at least three guns were involved in the shooting, including an AR-15. 

Police are now looking for a gray Dodge Challenger with Texas plates that left the scene. 

The shooting victim is now in the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown. 

 

We have a crew heading to the scene. 

 