Suspect In Bartlesville Shooting Arrested In Bristow, Police Say
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 6:24 AM CDT
Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A suspect in an early-morning shootout Thursday in Bartlesville has been arrested in Creek County, authorities confirmed to News On 6.
Caleb Logan McCabe, 24, was taken into custody midday Thursday, police said, about an hour after a Dodge Challenger allegedly used in the shooting had been found along an Interstate 44.
The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. near Madison and Adams boulevards, near Madison Middle School in Bartlesville. One person was shot multiple times, and authorities said that at least three guns were used in the incident, including an AR-15.
The shooting victim is was flown to a Tulsa hospital and is in surgery, authorities said.
This is a developing story.