Suspect Sought Near Bristow In Bartlesville Shootout That Injured 1
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 6:24 AM CDT

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A Dodge Challenger allegedly used in an early Thursday morning shootout in Bartlesville has been found along an interstate near Bristow, police tell News On 6.
As of 11:30 a.m., authorities are looking for Caleb Logan McCabe, 24, in the Bristow area, police said.
The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. near Madison and Adams boulevards, near Madison Middle School in Bartlesville. One person was shot multiple times, and authorities said that at least three guns were used in the incident, including an AR-15.
The shooting victim is was flown to a Tulsa hospital and is in surgery, authorities said.
This is a developing story.