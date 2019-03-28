News
2 Police Departments Holding 'Coffee With A Cop' Events
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two officers from two different police department are holding community meetings with citizens.
These events are great opportunities to just sit down and get to know the men and women who work to keep their communities safe.
Tulsa police officers -- including Police Chief Chuck Jordan -- hosted a Coffee With Cops event Wednesday.
TPD uses the slogan Building Relationships, one cup at a time.
Tulsa police are hosting another Coffee with a Cop Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the McDonald's on Memorial, just north of 51st Street, in Tulsa.
And the Broken Arrow Police Department is hosting one as well. It's from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the McDonald's on Elm south of 101st Street in Broken Arrow.