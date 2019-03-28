"You could be not only in the infantry but you could be in cyber," Jones told Dokoupil as the two played games. "We have microbiologists. We have all these different career fields that, you know … that's why we're here, to tell you about it."



While gamers may not fit the old stereotype of "America's soldier," many seem to welcome the Army's new interest. But Major General Muth said the Army is being honest about the realities of combat.



"There's risk in everything we do. The Army – there is a risk. But if you look at the, you know, the percentage that are actually in direct combat, it's a low percentage. There's a lot of different jobs you can do and military specialties that are not combat-related. But it's, you know, it's part of being in the Army, it's part of serving," Muth said.