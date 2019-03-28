News
School Building Evacuated In Muskogee County After Bomb Threat
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 1:57 PM CDT
Updated:
School officials in a Muskogee County community evacuated one of their buildings Thursday after a bomb threat was found.
Police in Porum are looking through a public school building there Thursday afternoon, according to a news release sent to News On 6.
The release from Superintendent Landon Berry read:
The safety and security of the students at Porum Public Schools are our number one priority. This is being written to inform parents and community members of an occurrence at Porum Public Schools today, March 28, 2019.
Today a small piece of paper was found. The paper referred to a possible bomb threat. We evacuated the building as a precaution and have contacted police and law enforcement to search the building.
This is a developing story.