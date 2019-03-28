News
Hughes County Man Found Safe After Silver Alert
Thursday, March 28th 2019, 2:36 PM CDT
Updated:
UPDATE: A Hughes County man has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say Coy Edwards, 84, was last seen leaving his home in Calvin around 7:30 Thursday morning. They say he was supposed to be headed to the Tulsa metro area after meeting with his son near Wetumka.
Officials say Edwards was driving a gray 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma license plate EZS171.
Deputies say Edwards has a medical history of dementia and heart problems. If seen or located please contact the Hughes County Central Dispatch at (405) 379-6627.