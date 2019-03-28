News
Tulsa Urgent Care Evacuated Briefly By Bomb Threat
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Urgent Care was briefly evacuated Thursday after Tulsa Police say someone threatened to blow up the building. Tulsa Police were called to the St. John Urgent Care at 17th and Utica around 10 a.m.
Officers tell us they searched the urgent care, but when they didn't find anything suspicious, everyone was allowed back inside.
Police say calling in a bogus threat is a felony, and they are taking this incident very seriously.