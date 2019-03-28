Tulsa County Deputies Make Third Arrest In Turley Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - A third man has been arrested in connection to the death of Bryant Hampton. Deon Morgan, 47, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Morgan is charged with accessory after the fact, after a former felony conviction, TCSO said.
Monta Guyton and Phillip Morgan are already in custody in connection to the death. An arrest reports states Morgan helped Morgan drop off a vehicle that was involved in Hampton's death.
Investigators say Hampton's body was found over the weekend near Turley. They say he was shot to death and then dumped along the side of MLK near 66th street north.
Guyton and Morgan were both booked on complaints of first-degree murder.
