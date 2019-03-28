2 Officers On Administrative Leave After Suspect Shot, Killed In Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha Wednesday evening.
Chickasha police were called to a home on South 7th Street around 9:45 p.m.
“When they arrived, the deceased suspect was threatening his girlfriend with a knife,” OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said.
Investigators say the suspect was 47-year-old Kevin Samuel Capers.
Three officers approached the scene and Capers began to threaten them with the knife, according to investigators.
“He continued to threaten officers with the knife, refused to put it down, so he was shot,” Arbeitman said.
Capers died at the scene, and no one else was injured.
Investigators say two officers discharged their weapons.
The OSBI, as lead agency in the investigation, confirms the officers were wearing body cameras.
“The OSBI is the lead investigator on this case and the officers involved in the shooting last night are on administrative leave,” Arbeitman said.
According to records, Capers has a long criminal history.
Multiple women have filed protective orders against him.
Capers has been arrested for numerous offenses over the years including burglary, domestic abuse and harboring a fugitive.