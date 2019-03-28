News
Tulsa Chase Suspect Tries To Choke K-9, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Body camera video shows the moment Tulsa police arrest a convicted felon who led them on a chase.
Police pulled Rudolph Gorniak over earlier this month for a traffic stop near 81st and South Sheridan. Officers say he lied about who he was and then took off.
Officers say he led them on a chase before ditching the car near 71st and Yale. They say when a K-9 officer caught up with him, Gorniak started choking the dog.
Police say they found heroin, meth, scales, and cash inside Gorniak's car.