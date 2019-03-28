Police Searching For Suspects After 2 Shot At Langston University
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - Two people have been taken to the hospital, Thursday morning, after a shooting at Langston University.
Officials Received a call of shots fired around 1:30 Thursday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were then medi-flighted to OU Medical Center.
At this time, the conditions of the victims are unknown. Police do confirm that one victim is a student at the university.
“My friend texted me because she knows I live in the Commons. So, she was just letting me know that... what was going on in the Commons,” Sabrina Grey, neighbor of one of the victims, said.
Grey didn't hear the gunshots, but the panic sank in once she found out what happened.
“And the situation of it was terrifying. I have a child that’s sleeping in the next room,” said Grey.
Investigators have confirmed they are looking for a black late 1990's model two-door coupe with nice rims. They also believe there are four possible suspects involved. One white male and three black males.
But no arrests have been made at this time.
The Langston University Police Department, the OSBI, and the Logan County Sheriff's Office are all investigating.
According to a statement the university released, authorities are confident that it's an isolated incident due to the evidence they've found.
They also say, at this time, they believe no other member of the campus community is in harm’s way, regarding the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this case, you’re asked to call Langston University police or the OSBI immediately.