Chase Suspect Tries To Get Deputy's Gun, Rogers County Sheriff's Office Says
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies arrested a man they say led them on a dangerous chase then tried to get the deputy’s gun. Deputies said Dillon Turner did everything in his power to get away from deputies, including throwing things out his window - nuts and bolts and a car stereo.
Rogers County deputies say Turner wasn’t going down without a fight.
“He started throwing objects out of his car including books articles of clothing and other items that was in his car," said Major Coy Jenkins, Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
"He was doing so in an attempt to break the windshield out on the deputy's vehicle.”
Major Coy Jenkins says this started as a simple traffic stop.
“People sometime have an issue with us working traffic and writing moving violations. This is an example of why we do it. We do find people out here during the course of our traffic enforcement that need to be removed from the traffic way," Jenkins said.
He says Dillon ran around road blocks and kept going after his tire flew off, until he finally crashed but then, took running.
A deputy caught Dillon and says the fight was on.
"Started making threat of suicide by cop, yelling at the deputy 'you’re going to have to kill me,'” said Major Coy Jenkins, RCSO.
He says they found meth an marijuana on Dillon Turner and in the car. He says they are facing a lot of these types of dangerous situations today in law enforcement.
“It places the individual's life in jeopardy; it places the officer's, and it could very well place an innocent person's life in jeopardy as well," he said.