An agency spokesperson told CBS News in July that the NSA had "considered the potential risk to national security in selecting this course of action," and that it had "a number of means of verifying the information – including looking at data that was not from UFA to ensure that the intelligence reporting is and remains accurate."

The spokesperson declined to say how the NSA intended to ensure that over-collection did not reoccur.

In a recent podcast interview, an aide to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the NSA had not been using the program "for the past six months" – prompting further questions about its value, once staunchly defended by national security officials.

Earlier this month, NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone told CBS News in an interview that the agency was in a "deliberative process" about the future of the program.

"We'll work very, very closely with the administration and Congress to make recommendations on what authority should be reauthorized," Nakasone said.

He declined to make any sort of public appeal to lawmakers. "I think it'll probably be better for me to answer the next question," he said.

The relevant provisions of the USA Freedom Act expire on December 15. The White House has not yet signaled whether it will push for a full reauthorization of the law.