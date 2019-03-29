News
New App Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Owners
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new app is using facial recognition to reunite lost pets with their owners.
Owners can take a photo of their dog or cat and upload it to Finding Rover.
If the animal ever goes missing, they can flag their pet as missing.
They can list other attributes of the pet such as its breed or gender as well as where it was last seen.
Then, if someone finds the dog or cat, they just have to take another photo and upload it.
The software will then work on matching the two photos.
The Humane Society says it hopes to prevent strays from filling its kennels.
There is no charge to use Finding Rover