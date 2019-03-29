News
Fire Damages Tulsa Restaurant
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa fire investigators say they're not sure what caused a fire at the Dragon Express near Pine and Sheridan.
Firefighters say the flames started in a shed behind the Dragon Express and quickly spread to the restaurant.
They say the fire did some minor damage to the restaurant and damaged a shed on a property across the fence.
The flames also spread to the power lines so PSO came out to see if those lines were damaged.
As of now, it appears that no one is without power.
Firefighters say this fire shouldn't keep the restaurant from opening today.
TFD says the shed is a total loss, but no one was hurt.