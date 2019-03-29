News
Chandler Park Splash Pad Construction Behind schedule
TULSA, Oklahoma - Chandler Park construction is behind schedule because they have had to deal with cold and rainy weather during the process.
Tulsa County says workers lost more than 55 work days due to bad weather.
But, as Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows us, the demolition on the pool is almost done.
The county is replacing it with what will be the largest splash pad in the state.
The county says contractors are working overtime, in good weather, to get it open by July 4th.
It's part of a $3 million improvement at Chandler Park, which includes a new playground and pavilions.